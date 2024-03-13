FORMER MASSACHUSETTS U.S. ATTORNEY RACHAEL ROLLINS SUSPENDED FROM LAW PRACTICE. “Rollins, who worked as Suffolk district attorney before leaving to join the Biden administration as the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney, was found by the Department of Justice to have attempted to influence the outcome of the Suffolk DA race in favor of former City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, who lost the primary to Kevin Hayden. The violation was ‘among other’ instances of significant misconduct flagged by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz in his scathing report to Congress.”

She apparently let it lapse, possibly as a preemptive measure to avoid being disbarred.