MERDE, MONSIEUR! THERE ARE PARTS OF FRANCE WE WOULDN’T ADVISE HIM TO INVADE: Napoleon Macron, would-be Emperor of Europe.
Commies and their delusions of competency, eh?
MERDE, MONSIEUR! THERE ARE PARTS OF FRANCE WE WOULDN’T ADVISE HIM TO INVADE: Napoleon Macron, would-be Emperor of Europe.
Commies and their delusions of competency, eh?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.