EVERY INSTITUTION HAS BEEN CORRUPTED: West Point Deletes “Duty Honor Country” from its Mission Statement. “As you can see, an unidentified ‘Army Senior Leader’ has approved the change in the Mission Statement to remove the reference to West Point’s motto, ‘Duty, Honor, Country,’ and substituting a goal of graduating leaders committed to the ‘Army Values.’ West Point does not identify the current seven ‘Army Values’ in the new Mission Statement; you must navigate to another link to see them.”