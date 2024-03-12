BIDEN’S FEDS SECRETLY SPEND $40 BILLION: The secret spending comes under the vague classification of “Other Transaction Agreements,” or OTAs. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) wants answers on why Biden administration officials in the Treasury Department refuse to disclose these OTAs on USAspending.gov, as they are required to do by law.
