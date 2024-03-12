IT’S JUST FACTS BIDEN IS ACCOUNTABLE FOR LAKEN RILEY’S DEATH: Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) claimed during her State of the Union response that Georgia nursing student Laken Riley “was brutally murdered by one of the millions of illegal border crossers President Biden chose to release into our homeland.” In response, Politifact defended Biden, claiming “Biden does not decide who is released into the country.”

So who is right, Britt or Politifact?

According to Just Facts Daily, published by the Just Facts Research Institute, the steps by which Biden became accountable for Riley’s death are clear. And so are the 17 examples of Politifact’s long history of spreading falsehoods. Ya gotta read this one folks!