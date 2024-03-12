THAT’S NOT THE KIND OF LOCKDOWN ACCOUNTABILITY WE NEED: Harvard epidemiologist in Chinese dictator hat wants ‘accountability’ for anti-lockdown academics. “After months of harsh COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the country has slowly begun to reopen. While many scientists have come out in support of the return to normalcy, epidemiologist and Harvard Fellow Justin Feldman has been an outspoken proponent of the lockdowns to the point of calling for scholars who disagree with him to face ‘accountability.'”

This is basically a spoiling attack, designed to deflect demands that lockdown and mandate proponents be held accountable for their real, as opposed to imaginary, wrongs. The people who opposed them should be held “accountable” with prizes and cash awards.