March 13, 2024

DEI = DEATH. The US DEI regime failed Haiti. “Prior to the gang coup, Haiti became subservient to the U.S. government’s endless money spigot. In turn, the U.S. government wielded its considerable influence to export an agenda of diversity, equity, and inclusion that endangered the lives of the Haitian people and provided no tangible improvement to their security and well-being.”

Posted at 8:00 am by Glenn Reynolds