LITTLE GEORGIE’S JOBS HAVE NEVER INVOLVED TELLING THE TRUTH:

The dishonesty of Stephanopoulos' interview is striking. He says 10 times that Trump was found 'liable for rape' in the E Jean Carroll case. He says that the jury found Trump 'liable for rape.' In fact, the jury specifically found Trump *not* liable for rape. It found him liableā€¦ https://t.co/AGr0WWnaMS

— Byron York (@ByronYork) March 10, 2024