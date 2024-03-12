DON SURBER: Hey, Look, Haiti!

The internal polling on Dark Brandon’s state-of-the-union speech must be horrible because Democrats and their deep-state go-fers in the media quickly changed the subject. First, they tried to make the story about Republican Katie Britt’s Karen-in-the-kitchen response to Biden’s speech, but no one outside DC cares about these responses.

Then Biden said he threatened Netanyahu with a come-to-Jesus moment. Bibi did not take Biden serious and no one else did. I mean, what was Biden going to do? Make Bibi eat a ham sandwich?

With the Ukraine war wearing out its welcome, the only diversion left was the uncivil war in Haiti. Suddenly riots in its capital became the most important story in the world!

We are sending troops to Port-au-Prince, something we failed to do to Minneapolis, Seattle and Portland four years ago. Apparently it is OK to give rioters in Baltimore space, but not in Haiti.

Haiti has replaced Ukraine as the 51st state, just like Dick Sargent replaced Dick York as Darrin on Bewitched. There was no discussion and no explanation. How important is Haiti now? The New York Times pulled down its paywall to report the story.