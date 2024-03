WHEN THEY SILENCE YOU THIS WAY IT’S BECAUSE YOU’RE TELLING THE TRUTH: Blaze Investigator Asked to Self-Surrender to the FBI over his January 6 Reporting.

And the FBI knows it, too. If they had an ounce of self-respect they wouldn’t lend themselves to these schemes. Hey, Feebs, your oath wasn’t to Biden, but to the Constitution. What are you doing?