THE CAT MAN IS A PRETTY COOL GOP SUPERHERO, IN MY BOOK: Jixie and the Catman at CPAC 2024.

He’s the superhero we don’t deserve, but it gave me the warm fuzzies to see these pictures, anyway. Perhaps because I too have a very elderly and fragile cat: Jixie Juny Meets Conservative Stars at CPAC, Is Only Cat to Attend Trump’s Speech Finale.