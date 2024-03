NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: Boeing whistleblower found dead in hotel parking lot just days after testifying against airplane giant. “John Barnett, 62, had raised safety concerns at the airline’s factories and provided his first testimony just days before he was found dead from an apparent ‘self-inflicted’ gunshot wound, the Charleston County coroner told the BBC.”

Jeffrey Epstein, who didn’t hang himself, was unavailable for comment.