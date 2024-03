GIVE A MAN A FISH AND YOU FEED HIM FOR A DAY. DEPORT A MAN AND YOU NEVER HAVE TO FEED HIM AGAIN.

Texas has transported over 104,000 migrants to sanctuary cities:

Over 12,500 to DC

Over 38,900 to NYC

Over 32,000 to Chicago

Over 3,400 to Philadelphia

Over 16,500 to Denver

Over 1,500 to LA

Texas will continue to provide help to our border towns until Biden secures the border.

— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 6, 2024