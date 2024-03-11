WHY IS HIGHER EDUCATION SUCH A CESSPIT OF ANTISEMITISM? (CONT’D): UC Berkeley student speaks out about ‘horrific day for Jewish students,’ says freshman female was ‘choked’ during violent protest: Once people were at the event, Sobkin said they could ‘feel it shaking underneath the building’ as pro-Palestinian protesters were banging on the doors and windows.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.