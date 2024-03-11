SPINACH FOR CHINESE KIDS, OPIUM FOR AMERICANS:

In China, the version of TikTok available there, the app shows young kids science experiments, museum exhibits, and other educational material. pic.twitter.com/221TwerTb0

In America, TikTok pushes videos to kids that promote self-harm, eating disorders, and suicide.

Related:

The fact that ByteDance would shut down TikTok rather than earn (at least) tens of billions of dollars from a sale gives up the game here.

ByteDance is not a normal tech company driven by profit motives. It’s a tool of a hostile foreign power.

It’s gotta go. https://t.co/xmGQBsPZsV

— Brad Hargreaves (@bhargreaves) March 10, 2024