HIDDEN J6 TESTIMONY REVEALED: The Epoch Times’s Zachary Steiber’s report raises two huge questions regarding the events leading up to the January 6, 2021, riot:

Question 1: Why did the Democrats January 6 select committee claim it “found no evidence” that then-President Donald Trump offered to get 10,000 National Guard troops for the Mayor of D.C. when the committee heard direct testimony that Trump did make that offer and it was rejected?

Question 2: Does this evidence that the Democrats January 6 select committee hid from the American public tell us why Trump has never been charged with inciting insurrection????