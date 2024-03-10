CALIBER MATTERS: Watch what bullets the Tesla Cybertruck can (and can’t) stop

Speed and size of ammunition make a big difference. “If you want or need actual protection from guns, you should go to an armored-vehicle upfitter that can provide a vehicle with actual armored glass in addition to panels. Still, this does show that the Cybertruck can stop many common handgun bullets and your garden-variety .22LR — provided they aren’t pointed at the glass. Make sure you don’t end up on Hans Gruber’s bad side.”