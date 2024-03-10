BACK TO THE FUTURE: Return of the lever-action gun. “Like the shotgun, the lever gun has a long, successful history of protecting home and family. They are relatively easy to learn to operate and shoot. This is especially true for the casual shooters who already have experience in plinking and hunting with them. Since the armed citizen is rarely ever engaged in lengthy shootouts, the lever action holds plenty of ammunition to take care of business when properly applied to the threat. However, should the need arise, it is one of the few firearms that can be reloaded while it is still instantly ready to fire.”