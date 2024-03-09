SO META! MY “CANCELING OF THE AMERICAN MIND” CO-AUTHOR RIKKI SCHLOTT WAS JUST CANCELED FROM SXSW.

It appears that I’ve been canceled … for speaking up about cancel culture.



Organizers of the South by Southwest (SXSW) film festival declined to approve my participation in a panel of speakers.



The reason? Concern that I’d dared to speak out against cancel culture.



An email from SXSW staff, shared with me by the panel’s organizer, reveals the festival was “hesitant to approve” my participation because my commentary has been “focused on the idea of cancel culture.”



Oh, the irony!

You know Rikki, I heard there is this book about Cancel Culture that you might find interesting…