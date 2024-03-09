I HAVEN’T TRIED NON-ALCOHOLIC WINES: The best non-alcoholic wines for 2024 that don’t taste like grape juice. In my experience, non-alcoholic whiskey and gin are execrable, and non-alcoholic beer can be quite good. This article supposedly identifies tasty wines, but as I say, I haven’t tried them.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.