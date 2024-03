THEY’RE NOT FLOODING US WITH FOREIGNERS FOR THE GOOD OF THE NATION:

Most Americans do not know that the US census currently counts, for purposes of voting power, all people in a district, regardless of citizenship!

Senate Democrats just voted unanimously to defeat an amendment that would have stopped counting illegals for congressional seat… https://t.co/5gXt4Z1wzP

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2024