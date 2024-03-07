HMM: Asian American women are getting lung cancer despite never smoking. It’s baffling scientists and leading to more research. “According to a California study, lung cancer rates are dropping for every group except nonsmoking Asian American women — for whom they’re actually increasing by 2% per year. While lung cancer is traditionally associated with cigarettes, as many as 20% of U.S. cases happen in never-smokers every year. Among Asian American women who have lung cancer, more than 50% have never smoked.”

I had a Japanese ex-girlfriend who died of lung cancer at the age of 33, having never smoked.