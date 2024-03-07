WHY IS HIGHER EDUCATION SUCH A CESSPIT OF ANTISEMITISM? (CONT’D): Middlebury College faces federal antisemitism investigation.

One of the alleged instances of antisemitism referenced in the complaint involved a vigil organized by Jewish students on campus to honor lives lost in the October 7 attacks that university administrators purportedly “attempted to prevent and then to limit the Jewish students’ request for a police presence,” according to the complaint.

The complaint further alleges that campus officials told the students “to not display any Israeli flags during the event and to remove the word ‘Jewish’ from all literature for the event.”

The complaint also alleged Middlebury ignored complaints from Jewish students who alleged members of the campus Students for Justice in Palestine chapter intimidated students by blocking entrances to the dining halls.

Another incident mentioned in the complaint involved a Jewish student who allegedly faced disciplinary action after reporting a resident assistant in a campus dormitory for having the words “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” posted on their door.

Though the statement is generally understood to refer to the destruction of Israel, many college students do not understand what it means.

The StandWithUs Center for Legal Justice has initiated legal action against other universities as well.