March 5, 2024

SETH BARRETT TILLMAN: The Law of the Case: Trump v. Anderson. “Because the Supreme Court of the United States reversed the decision of the Colorado Supreme Court, the opinion and order of the state trial court judge remains good, persuasive law. The Colorado state trial court held that the President of the United States is NOT an ‘officer of the United States.’ That’s the law of the case.”

