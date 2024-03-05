MOTORHOME PROPHECIES: If you were to meet Carrie Sheffield on the street or in the grocery store aisle, you would never guess that her life story is a remarkable testimony to the power of Christian faith and individual determination. She talks about it in detail on The Bill Walton Show as her new book hits the shelves this week. I’ve known Carrie for a lot of years and I can guarantee that you will be inspired and amazed by her incredible journey.