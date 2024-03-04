I JUST SAW THIS: Confessions of a Corrupt Liberal: I voted “Blue no Matter Who” because I thought I was saving the World. I was wrong. “I have been a willing participant in taking us to this desperate moment we now face, where both political parties seem crippled and bottlenecked, but only one of them has turned to corruption to stay in power. Only one of them has blocked any challengers to their preferred candidate. And unfortunately, it’s the one I chose to support.”