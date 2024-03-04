BUCK THE ESTABLISHMENT, RISK DEATH:

This is nuts. Mayorkas consulted with a five-member committee, four of whom are leaders of the two major parties Kennedy is opposing, about whether he should get Secret Service protection. The political cartel gets to cancel non-members in more than a figurative sense. https://t.co/JnfyIjBMwJ — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) March 4, 2024

Then again, Jackie Kennedy said the Onassis security team was much better than the Secret Service. So go private? Maybe this is a blessing in disguise. But if some nutcase kills RFK, Jr. Mayorkas should be drawn and quartered, along with his “bipartisan” committee.