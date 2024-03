IT’S A BIG DAY FOR JUSTICE:

BIG news (ignored by media): DC Circuit UNANIMOUSLY rules that Biden DOJ got much longer sentences for J6 defendants than allowed under law.

Opinion authored by an Obama appointee & joined by another Obama appointee.

Biden DOJ is the MOST partisan & political DOJ in history. https://t.co/0xlORoxXHT

— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 4, 2024