MICHAEL WALSH ON COVID: Now They Tell Us.

What lessons can we learn from this belated admission that the entire clusterkluge was a “mistake”? How to compensate for those who watched their loved ones die from behind a plate-glass window in Mengele Memorial Hospital? For those who — like a dear friend and mentor of mine — died from a second shot of the “vaccine” in the early days of the panic? For the families disrupted, restaurants closed, businesses destroyed, industries wrecked — and all with the witting complicity of the mainstream media, which so enthusiastically hosanna-ed the official narrative, despite the evidence of their own senses?

“Better to beg forgiveness than ask permission.” Isn’t that how the saying goes? I wrote my answer in this space almost a year ago. Never forgive, never forget I advised.