March 4, 2024

THIS IS CORRECT, OF COURSE: Smackdown on CO: Unanimous SCOTUS Rules States Cannot DQ Trump on 14A; RNC: ‘Pure Election Interference.’ A lot of lefty law professors — and some conservatives who succumbed to TDS — managed to fool themselves otherwise, but this was always a dumb argument.

The opinion is here.

A friend messages: “Rule of law pokes its head up, looks around, says wtf? Some good frkn news for a change. Some good news for the frkn republic. Could it possibly be the beginning of a return to sanity? Eh… probably not. A shot across the bow of those who have been trying to declare political opposition defacto illegal and illegitimate.”

UPDATE:

ANOTHER UPDATE: The delulu is strong in this one:

Remember, these are the people who tell us that Trump must be kept out of the White House because he has contempt for our institutions.

MORE: A reader writes: “Haha, Olbermann sounds kinda insurrectiony.”

Posted at 11:39 am by Glenn Reynolds