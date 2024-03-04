THIS IS CORRECT, OF COURSE: Smackdown on CO: Unanimous SCOTUS Rules States Cannot DQ Trump on 14A; RNC: ‘Pure Election Interference.’ A lot of lefty law professors — and some conservatives who succumbed to TDS — managed to fool themselves otherwise, but this was always a dumb argument.

The opinion is here.

A friend messages: “Rule of law pokes its head up, looks around, says wtf? Some good frkn news for a change. Some good news for the frkn republic. Could it possibly be the beginning of a return to sanity? Eh… probably not. A shot across the bow of those who have been trying to declare political opposition defacto illegal and illegitimate.”

UPDATE:

In Major Blow To Democracy, Supreme Court Rules Voters Can Vote For Favorite Candidate https://t.co/T7dw1OCvYC — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 4, 2024

ANOTHER UPDATE: The delulu is strong in this one:

The Supreme Court has betrayed democracy. Its members including Jackson, Kagan and Sotomayor have proved themselves inept at reading comprehension. And collectively the "court" has shown itself to be corrupt and illegitimate. It must be dissolved. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) March 4, 2024

Remember, these are the people who tell us that Trump must be kept out of the White House because he has contempt for our institutions.

MORE: A reader writes: “Haha, Olbermann sounds kinda insurrectiony.”