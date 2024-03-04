CDR SALAMANDER: War is Brutally Honest – Name it as Such. “Too many people have forgotten what war is. When one party attacks the other, and the attacked party fights back – the war continues until one party is defeated or neither party has the ability to carry on – and there is peace. Wars are not ended until then.”
