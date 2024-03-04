MICROBIOME NEWS: Cheap Daily Supplement Seems to Boost Brain Function in Older Adults. “The twin who unknowingly took inulin or FOS generally scored higher on a cognitive test three months later. What’s more, the daily fiber supplements were linked to slight changes in the gut microbiome between twins. The beneficial Bifidobacterium, for instance, were more plentiful in twins taking inulin or FOS.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.