AVOIDING GAY ORGIES IS PROBABLY THE SINGLE BIGGEST PREVENTIVE: What is mpox, and how you can protect yourself. “Because mpox remains rare, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not recommending vaccination for everyone at this time. The 2022 mpox outbreak mainly involved men who have sex with men, and many men in that risk group did opt for vaccination at the time. Mpox is also highly preventable with a few simple steps.”

I’m so old I can remember when mpox was called monkeypox before they changed the name because monkeys are racist or something.