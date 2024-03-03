IT’S NOT USELESS, IT’S EVIL:
“To call DEI useless would be an understatement,” Kestenbaum said. pic.twitter.com/09oLSQx4Du
— David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) March 3, 2024
IT’S NOT USELESS, IT’S EVIL:
“To call DEI useless would be an understatement,” Kestenbaum said. pic.twitter.com/09oLSQx4Du
— David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) March 3, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.