THOU SHALT NOT CONTRADICT THE NARRATIVE: Prof says ‘all hell broke loose’ at Harvard after his study found no racial bias in police shootings: Roland Fryer recently detailed the extreme backlash he says he faced for releasing findings that contradict popular left-wing narratives on policing. “Fryer says that colleagues told him ‘Don’t publish this,’ warning that ‘You’ll ruin your career.'”

I remember when we were told that higher education was about the quest for truth.