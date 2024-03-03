GOOGLE SITS ON A THRONE OF LIES:
we created AI capable of answering, in seconds, any question within the bounds of all recorded human knowledge, and the first thing we asked it was to lie
— Mike Solana (@micsolana) February 21, 2024
