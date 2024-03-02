THIS WEEKEND’S ETERNALLY RADICAL IDEA WEEKEND UPDATE features a piece co-written by me and Angel Eduardo in The Free Press on the recent UC Berkeley riot, a great new piece from FIRE’s Sarah McLaughlin which asks “Why is an Indian court order determining what you can read on the internet?”, and a whole lot more!
