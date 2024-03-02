YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT NSF’S TRACK F: The National Science Foundation (NSF) has so far spent at least $39 million funding research and development by private sector firms and academic teams of automated digital censorship tools based on Artificial Intelligence. Can you guess who these tools are to be used against? Look in a mirror, then go here to my Special Report on The Epoch Times.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.