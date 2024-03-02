INSTEAD OF REGULATION, FIX BANK DISCRIMINATION WITH PRIVATE LAWSUITS FEATURING TREBLE DAMAGES AND FAT ATTORNEYS’ FEES: Coalition warns against giving Democratic regulators more power. “A broad coalition of Republican groups called on congressional leaders on Tuesday to junk banking legislation that would expand the reach and powers of federal regulators who view terms such as ‘Trump’ and ‘MAGA’ and customers of outdoors stores such as Cabela’s as extremist. Led by the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the coalition said the proposed regulations sold as the best way to police failing banks go too far and would give federal officials the power to fire Republican executives and track spending by people on guns, ammo, and Bibles.”

Regulation by lawsuit means no entrenched bureaucracy dominated by bureaucrats.