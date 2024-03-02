THEY ALWAYS PROMISE THE OMELET, BUT ALL WE EVER SEE ARE BROKEN EGGS:

Damn right! How does rule of law and press freedom help all those starving kids in Canada, Sweden or New Zealand? See how North Koreans all worship the Kim Dynasty for 'delivering full stomachs'.

Or maybe the SCMP wants ever-stupider op-eds… pic.twitter.com/3pKnjn5xss

— HK Hemlock (@HKBigLychee) March 2, 2024