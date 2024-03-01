RIP. Dana Loesch: Remembering Andrew Breitbart.
This is me, Dana Loesch, Jim Hoft, and Elbert Guillory with Andrew at the Quincy, Illinois Tea Party in 2009. 15 years ago. Damn. Time flies.
RIP. Dana Loesch: Remembering Andrew Breitbart.
This is me, Dana Loesch, Jim Hoft, and Elbert Guillory with Andrew at the Quincy, Illinois Tea Party in 2009. 15 years ago. Damn. Time flies.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.