A CLUE AS TO WHAT’S WRONG WITH AI: “High-quality data means a combination of sources such as Wikipedia, the news, code, scientific papers, books, social media conversations, filtered web pages, and user-generated content, such as that from Reddit.”

Well, that plus the deliberate lying.

And this is interesting: “We should expect closer scrutiny on the antitrust issues raised by exclusive access to expensive sources of data such as Reddit and Elsevier. Large tech companies, with their vast resources and access to enormous datasets, will further entrench their market positions, making it difficult for smaller entities to compete.”