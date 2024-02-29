NICE THAT SOMEONE IS NOTICING: Judge: Feds Used ‘Selective Prosecution’ Against Conservatives, Ignored Antifa. “A judge in California threw out charges against two far-right political agitators, saying the federal government engaged in ‘selective prosecution’ by charging right-wing rioters but not the far-left agitators they fought against, and who did the exact same thing.”
