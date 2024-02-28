NEWS NOBODY EXPECTED: New survey data highlighted by The Washington Stand’s Ben Johnson finds a majority of teachers see teaching Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) lessons in public schools:

“More than 10 times as many teachers said debates over LGBT ideology, including sexual orientation and gender ideology, ‘have had a negative impact on their ability to do their job,’ compared to 4 percent who said they improve learning, according to the Pew Research Center: 41 percent to 4 percent. Social Studies and English teachers were the most likely to say SOGI topics harmed their teaching time; they were also the classes most likely to discuss those issues, the survey found,” Johnson reports.