WELL: In win for Paxton, court declares $1.7 trillion federal omnibus was passed unconstitutionally. From the Texas Public Policy Foundation: “The Court correctly concluded that the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 violated the Quorum Clause of the U.S. Constitution because a majority of House members was not physically present when the $1.7 trillion spending bill was passed. Proxy voting is unconstitutional.”
