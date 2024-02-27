CANCEL CULTURE IS HAPPENING ON A HISTORIC SCALE, PART 4: From the Red Scare and the Palmer Raids to censorship in the contemporary UK, this week’s Eternally Radical Idea has some scary news about how bad it’s gotten across the pond.

“British police track “non-crime hate incidents.” In essence, this means anyone who takes offense to someone’s speech about a protected characteristic can report the speaker to the police. Horrifyingly, guidance for police states that “the victim does not have to justify or provide evidence of their belief, and police officers and staff should not directly challenge this perception.”

“From 2014 to 2019, almost 120,000 such incidents were cataloged across the U.K.”