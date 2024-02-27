ONLINE CENSORSHIP IN THE UK HAS LED TO FAR MORE ARRESTS THAN THE FIRST RED SCARE: The newest Eternally Radical Idea brings you the fourth installation in our history of censorship in which we compare the age of cancel culture (2014 to today) to eras of mass censorship in history.

“With the memory of the Red Terror, some Americans began to fear the domestic threat of anarchy and communism. When World War I ended in 1918, those concerns exploded into a national panic — what is referred to now as the first Red Scare — which constitutes perhaps the biggest mass censorship incident in U.S. history.”