I REMEMBER PAUL BRACKEN TALKING ABOUT HOW VULNERABLE THEY WERE WAY BACK IN THE 1980S: Begun, the Cable Wars Have: No attractive target is ignored forever. “As these cables lay across the world’s ocean floors undefended, they will be attacked. The only way to defend them is via an active defense. You have to eliminate your enemy’s ability to put their ships and crews trained to do this sabotage to sea. Again, the Houthi controlled shoreline is not that vast, nor are their ports many. Where is the world community defending that international order they are always tut-tut’n about? They’re waiting for the USA and UK to do their wet work that they can then critique from the sidelines. The usual pattern.”