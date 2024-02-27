DON SURBER: Birdbrains in the Press.

The Daily Caller reported yesterday, “Social media users called out the Associated Press on Sunday after the media outlet avoided stating that an illegal immigrant was charged with murdering nursing student Laken Riley.

“Illegal immigrant Jose Antonio Ibarra was arrested and charged Friday by University of Georgia (UGA) authorities for the death of Lake Riley, 22, who was found Thursday afternoon.”

It should be a pretty simple headline to write: “Illegal alien arrested for the murder of UGA nursing student.”

AP couldn’t pull it off. Editors slapped a headline on the story that delved into the Twilight Zone: “The killing of a nursing student out for a run highlights the fears of solo female athletes.”

Reporter Janie Hur in her story could not bring herself to identify the accused as an illegal alien. She did not mention his immigration here at all, identifying him merely as a resident of Athens, Georgia. The promise of her story — women are attacked while jogging alone — was destroyed in Paragraph 6.

Hur wrote, “Crime statistics indicate that these types of attacks are rare, but they underscore the hypervigilance women must take when going out, even for a run on campus.”

Birdbrain. Once AP could get away with it, but thanks to Elon Musk buying Twitter, the AP no longer gets away scot-free with. Christina Pushaw, spokeswoman for deSantis, tweeted, “The corporate media will blame a woman for exercising alone before blaming an illegal alien for killing her.”