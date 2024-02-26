GREAT PERFORMANCE, BAD VISIBILITY: 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Dual Motor First Drive: Hype Machine or the Real Deal? “All in all, it’s obvious that Tesla did its pickup-truck homework. The owner of our test truck is not an EV or Tesla enthusiast. His other cars are a heavy-duty Ram pickup and a Jeep Wrangler, and he bought a Cybertruck because it struck him as a proper pickup. Early in his ownership, he has not been disappointed.”